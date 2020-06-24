4 fresh COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, count rises to 83

Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 83, a top Health department official said on Wednesday. Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said that four persons, all from South District, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

Contact tracing of the new cases is being done, he said. Ten more people have recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals during the day, Bhutia said.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 44 while 39 people have recovered from the disease, the official added..