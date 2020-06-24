Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: As COVID-19 cases rise, testing ramped up in Aurangabad

In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, the civic body here has ramped up testing, a senior official said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, at least 125 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Aurangabad on Wednesday morning, taking the count to 3,961. According to official data, 2,136 patients from the district have recovered from the infection so far.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:59 IST
Maha: As COVID-19 cases rise, testing ramped up in Aurangabad

In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, the civic body here has ramped up testing, a senior official said on Wednesday. Majority of people who have tested positive were recuperating at civic-run quarantine facilities, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey told PTI.

While the district's COVID-19 tally is nearing the 4,000-mark, coronavirus testing has been ramped up in the city, the civic chief said. "Till last week, we sent around 200 swabs a day for testing, but since early this week we have been sending close to 400 samples and we plan to increase this number further," Pandey said.

In as many as 225 COVID-19, the point of infection could not be traced, he said, adding that 70 to 80 per cent of patients were recuperating in civic-run quarantine facilities. Meanwhile, at least 125 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Aurangabad on Wednesday morning, taking the count to 3,961.

According to official data, 2,136 patients from the district have recovered from the infection so far. Of the 125 cases, 87 were from the municipal corporation limits, while 38 were detected in rural areas of the district, the report said.

A total of 1,619 patients are undergoing treatment and 206 have succumbed to the infection so far, it was stated..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

China, India agree to 'strictly abide' by important consensus reached by their leaders: Statement

China and India on Wednesday agreed to strictly abide by the important consensus reached by their leaders and a series of agreements, further strengthen the confidence-building measures in the military field and jointly safeguard peace and ...

Surrey, Middlesex to play two-day friendly match in July

England cricket county clubs Surrey and Middlesex Cricket are set to return to the field next month to play a two-day friendly match. The match will be played on July 26-27 with a red ball here at the Kia Oval stadium.The match will be a tw...

Kejriwal asks centre to scrap order requiring COVID patients to visit govt facility for assessment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the Centre to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility, saying the order is not correctThe chief minister said that if the ...

Vande Bharat Mission: 19,604 passengers arrived in Mumbai by 125 flights so far

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, a total of 19,604 passengers have arrived in Mumbai by 125 flights so far, according to the Maharashtra Information Centre, Govt of Maharashtra. Of these, 7,218 passengers are from Mumbai, 6,681 are from othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020