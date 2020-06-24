Maha: As COVID-19 cases rise, testing ramped up in Aurangabad

In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, the civic body here has ramped up testing, a senior official said on Wednesday. Majority of people who have tested positive were recuperating at civic-run quarantine facilities, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey told PTI.

While the district's COVID-19 tally is nearing the 4,000-mark, coronavirus testing has been ramped up in the city, the civic chief said. "Till last week, we sent around 200 swabs a day for testing, but since early this week we have been sending close to 400 samples and we plan to increase this number further," Pandey said.

In as many as 225 COVID-19, the point of infection could not be traced, he said, adding that 70 to 80 per cent of patients were recuperating in civic-run quarantine facilities. Meanwhile, at least 125 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Aurangabad on Wednesday morning, taking the count to 3,961.

According to official data, 2,136 patients from the district have recovered from the infection so far. Of the 125 cases, 87 were from the municipal corporation limits, while 38 were detected in rural areas of the district, the report said.

A total of 1,619 patients are undergoing treatment and 206 have succumbed to the infection so far, it was stated..