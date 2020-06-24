Left Menu
Development News Edition

Louvre Museum prepares to reopen, minus the Mona Lisa melee

With many foreign tourists not expected back for months, and strict social distancing measures in place, the post-outbreak Louvre that opens on July 6 is likely to be a more serene experience than usual. Workers this week were putting the final touches on preparations at the former palace on the banks of the Seine that, according to managers, is the world's most visited museum.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:30 IST
Louvre Museum prepares to reopen, minus the Mona Lisa melee
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

France's Louvre Museum is getting ready to reopen almost four months after COVID-19 forced it to close, but visitors will find one feature missing: the heaving crowd jostling to get a view of the "Mona Lisa" . With many foreign tourists not expected back for months, and strict social distancing measures in place, the post-outbreak Louvre that opens on July 6 is likely to be a more serene experience than usual.

Workers this week were putting the final touches on preparations at the former palace on the banks of the Seine that, according to managers, is the world's most visited museum. There will be disinfecting hand gel dispensers, a booking system that allocates time slots to visitors, a one-way system, as well as signs reminding visitors to keep one metre (yard) apart and wear masks.

And managers anticipate that initial visitor numbers will be only a fifth of pre-outbreak levels. The museum's director Jean-Luc Martinez said its sheer size - 45,000 square metres of galleries containing 30,000 works will reopen - means it will not be hard to respect physical distancing.

"It's not somewhere where you're going to be crushed up against each other," he said. Before the outbreak, the Louvre had around 1 million visitors each month in the summer season. Three quarters of them were foreign tourists.

Many visitors traditionally made a beeline for Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" , often resulting in a crowd several people deep in front of it. Martinez said the COVID-19 lockdown had cost about 40 million euros ($45 million) in lost ticket office revenue, cancelled events and shop sales.

He said the Louvre would weather the storm, although it was likely to need two or three years to get back to normal. "This palace is more than 800 years old, the museum has been open for more than 200 years. Of course this crisis is an unusual moment, but the Louvre will remain," he said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

J-K reports 186 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 186 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 6,422, as per information provided by the J-K government. While 28 COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division, th...

Army Chief awards 5 soldiers for valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan and Pangong Tso

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday awarded Commendation Cards to five Indian Army soldiers for displaying exemplary grit and courage in dealing with Chinese troops in two separate clashes in Pangong lake and Galwan Valley in eastern L...

DJB vice chairman inspects water supply at 10000-bed COVID care centre in Chattarpur

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday inspected water supply engineering works undertaken by the DJB at the 10,000-bed COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur area here. The DJB has carried out enginee...

Kanpur shelter home: Case against unknown people over HIV, hepatitis claim

Days after 57 girls tested positive for coronavirus at a Kanpur shelter home, the authorities lodged a case against unknown people for misleading public by allegedly claiming that two girls there suffered from HIV and hepatitis. A complai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020