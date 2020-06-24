Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur shelter home: Case against unknown people over HIV, hepatitis claim

Days after 57 girls tested positive for coronavirus at a Kanpur shelter home, the authorities lodged a case against unknown people for “misleading public” by allegedly claiming that two girls there suffered from HIV and hepatitis. Earlier on Sunday, the Kanpur district administration had clarified that the girls were pregnant at the time they came to the shelter home.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:56 IST
Kanpur shelter home: Case against unknown people over HIV, hepatitis claim

Days after 57 girls tested positive for coronavirus at a Kanpur shelter home, the authorities lodged a case against unknown people for “misleading public” by allegedly claiming that two girls there suffered from HIV and hepatitis. A complaint in this regard was given by Kanpur Nagar District Probation Officer Ajit Kumar after which a case under various sections of the IPC, Juvenile Justice Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act was registered. Kumar complained that on June 21, “without any official confirmation”, it was broadcasted that two girls were suffering from HIV and hepatitis. This was an “effort to malign” the image of the administration and disrespect the dignity of the inmates, the official alleged. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Brahmadev Ram Tiwari urged people not to spread rumours. He also rejected the claim that girls got pregnant after coming to the shelter home. Five girls at the shelter were pregnant. Two other pregnant girls had tested negative for the virus

"The news of any girl getting pregnant after coming to the shelter home is completely false. When the girls were brought to the shelter home, their medical examination was done and they were found positive. This is clearly mentioned in their medical report," he said. Earlier on Sunday, the Kanpur district administration had clarified that the girls were pregnant at the time they came to the shelter home. In his complaint to the police, Kumar too said the five girls were already pregnant and they (rape survivors) were linked to the POCSO cases. He added that at the time of their entry to the shelter home, their pregnancy test was done. “These girls were pregnant before entering the shelter home," he said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, State's count surges to 2,623

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the coronavirus cases in the state to 2623, said State Health Department in a bulletin. As per the departments bulletin, the death toll in the State stands ...

Pompeo says China's Africa lending creates unsustainable debt burdens

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday blasted Chinas policy on lending to African countries, reiterating Washingtons charges that it creates unsustainable debt burdens.Chinas President Xi Jinping indicated in a speech at a China-...

Why Frozen 3 requires extra time, Trailer on Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 released

Frozen 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated animated movies, thanks to Frozen 2 for making a successful record in the global box office. Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest gross...

India, US 'most essential' countries for global peace: Texas Governor

The US and India, as the worlds two leading democracies, can provide a balance globally and are the most essential countries to ensure peace and prosperity, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said. Participating in a webinar here on Tuesday, Ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020