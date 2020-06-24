Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy approves guarantees for $7.1 bln loan to Fiat Chrysler

Italy has approved a decree offering state guarantees for a 6.3-billion euro ($7.1 billion) loan to Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) Italian unit, the Treasury said on Wednesday, paving the way for the largest crisis loan to a European carmaker.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:10 IST
Italy approves guarantees for $7.1 bln loan to Fiat Chrysler
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy has approved a decree offering state guarantees for a 6.3-billion euro ($7.1 billion) loan to Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) Italian unit, the Treasury said on Wednesday, paving the way for the largest crisis loan to a European carmaker. The formal announcement follows an endorsement by the country's audit court and brings to an end a lengthy approval procedure for the loan, which has drawn criticism in Italy.

By providing state support, Rome "aims to preserve and strengthen the Italian automotive supply chain," Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said in a statement. FCA's Italian division has tapped Rome's COVID-19 emergency financing schemes to secure a state-backed, three-year facility to help it weather the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The aid will also help Italy's broader car sector, in which about 10,000 businesses operate.

The loan will be disbursed by Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo, which has already authorised it pending the approval of guarantees the government will provide on 80% of the sum through export credit agency SACE. The request for state support sparked controversy because FCA is working to merge with French rival PSA and the holding company for the Italian-American carmaker is registered in the Netherlands. FCA's global brands include Fiat, Jeep, Dodge and Maserati.

Gualtieri said FCA would have to meet commitments on investments and jobs, but declined to say whether the Treasury had imposed conditions affecting FCA's planned 5.5 billion euro extraordinary dividend, a key element in the merger with PSA. Italian politicians have called the dividend into question, although it should be compatible with the terms of the financing, because it is not due until 2021 and would be paid by FCA Italy's Dutch parent company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

FCA, whose stock fell 4.4% to 8.665 euros on the Milan bourse, had no immediate comment. ($1 = 0.8853 euros)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, State's count surges to 2,623

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the coronavirus cases in the state to 2623, said State Health Department in a bulletin. As per the departments bulletin, the death toll in the State stands ...

Pompeo says China's Africa lending creates unsustainable debt burdens

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday blasted Chinas policy on lending to African countries, reiterating Washingtons charges that it creates unsustainable debt burdens.Chinas President Xi Jinping indicated in a speech at a China-...

Why Frozen 3 requires extra time, Trailer on Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 released

Frozen 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated animated movies, thanks to Frozen 2 for making a successful record in the global box office. Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest gross...

India, US 'most essential' countries for global peace: Texas Governor

The US and India, as the worlds two leading democracies, can provide a balance globally and are the most essential countries to ensure peace and prosperity, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said. Participating in a webinar here on Tuesday, Ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020