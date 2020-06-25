Chilean copper miner Codelco hit by third coronavirus death - union

Chilean state miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, reported the death of a third worker on Wednesday in an internal memo seen by Reuters, with the union federation saying the man had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The man was identified in Codelco's memo as José Alberto Levancini, a worker at the mining behemoth's Chuquicamata facility's smelter. The Copper Workers Federation (FTC), which groups the state's miner's unions, told Reuters the man had tested positive for the virus. Codelco confirmed the death in an internal statement sent to Reuters, without identifying the cause, but adding it "is a sign of the difficult period our society and community are living through amid this health emergency."