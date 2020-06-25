Left Menu
Development News Edition

Out of India's total COVID-19 cases, only 4.16 pc of patients required ventilator support: Govt official

At least 7,423 people (4.16 per cent) required ventilator support across the country as of Tuesday evening, out of the total confirmed coronavirus cases reported in India so far, said a government official.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 02:27 IST
Out of India's total COVID-19 cases, only 4.16 pc of patients required ventilator support: Govt official
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 7,423 people (4.16 per cent) required ventilator support across the country as of Tuesday evening, out of the total confirmed coronavirus cases reported in India so far, said a government official. While 27,317 COVID-19 patients (nearly 15.34 per cent) require an ICU setting and 28,301 patients (15.89 per cent) were on oxygen support to date.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 4,56,183 and the death toll rose to 14,476 on Wednesday. The country reported 465 fatalities and a record single-day spike of new cases 15,968 in the last 24 hours. "Cumulative number of cases till June 23, 6 pm -- ICU: 27,317 (15.34 per cent); ventilator: 7,423 (4.16 per cent) and oxygen: 28,301 (15.89 per cent)," said the official.

"In total active cases as on June 23, 2.57 per cent were in ICU as against 2.53 per cent as on June 22. While 0.54 per cent were on ventilators and 2.99 per cent on oxygen as against with 2.82 per cent as on June 22," added the official. As per the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day is growing too. During the last 24 hours, a total of 10,495 COVID-19 patients have been cured. A total of 2,58,684 patients have been cured.

The recovery rate is 56.71 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients. "India has one of the lowest deaths per lakh population in the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) situation report 154 on June 22 noted that India has one of the lowest deaths per lakh population. India's cases of death per lakh population are 1.00 while the global average is more than six times at 6.04," stated the ministry.

As per the ICMR, since rigorous testing, tracking and treatment is the only way to prevent the spread of infection and save lives, the apex medical research body -- ICMR has advised all concerned state governments, public and private institutions to take required steps to scale-up testing for COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

California hospitalizations surge with new COVID-19 cases

The number of people hospitalized in California with COVID-19 has increased by nearly a third over the past two weeks, with about 1,500 suspected or confirmed patients requiring intensive care, officials said on Wednesday.The state also rep...

U.S. to review tariffs on EU goods in aircraft subsidy dispute

The United States moved to maintain pressure on the European Union in a 16-year dispute over aircraft subsidies by flagging possible changes in tariffs on EU goods, as the date for a decision on reciprocal EU duties slipped to the autumn. T...

U.S. Northeast governors order some visitors to quarantine or face $1,000 fine

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from nine other U.S. states to quarantine for 14 days on arrival as COVID-19 showed signs of surging in areas not hit as hard by the initial outbreak. New ...

Subsurface ocean on Jupiter's moon Europa deemed potentially 'habitable'

Scientists have figured out how the subsurface ocean on Jupiters moon Europa may have formed and determined that this vast expanse of water may have been able to support microbial life in the past.Europa, with an ocean hidden beneath a thic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020