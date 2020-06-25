Left Menu
Nominations open for 2020 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards

"I'm delighted to be able to open these Awards during National Volunteer Week," David Clark says. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 25-06-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 07:49 IST
The Awards will be presented in a series of regional presentations once judging has been completed. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

Nominations open today for the 2020 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards and Health Minister Dr David Clark is asking New Zealanders to ensure volunteers get the recognition they deserve.

"I'm delighted to be able to open these Awards during National Volunteer Week," David Clark says.

"The theme for this week is Te Hua o te Mahi Tahi – the benefit of working together. These words are very poignant this year with our health sector volunteers assisting the people who use our health services and our health professionals as they respond to the challenges of COVID-19 while continuing to be responsive to people's new or ongoing health needs.

"Whether it's helping someone get to their medical appointment, a volunteer first response, fundraising, or providing support and friendship for people who need it, volunteering benefits anyone using health services and supports New Zealand's wellbeing overall. Great work goes on every day by tens of thousands of volunteers across our health services.

"People who freely share their time, energy and compassion to help improve the health and wellbeing of others deserve our gratitude every day, but these awards offer special recognition of their generosity.

"If you know an individual or team of health volunteers who deserve to be recognised, I encourage you to nominate them. This is one way we can thank people who give up their time to make life better for others while showcasing the many great initiatives that are making a real difference."

For more information about nominations and the Awards, including past recipients, go to http://volunteerawards.health.govt.nz/

Nominations close on 17 July 2020. The Awards will be presented in a series of regional presentations once judging has been completed.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

