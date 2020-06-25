COVID-19: States being delivered generic version of Remdesivir, 20 thousand vials ready costing Rs 5400 per injection, says Hetero

Domestic pharma giant Hetero has started delivering the generic version of 20,000 vials of Covifor (Remdesivir) across the country. The product is priced at Rs 5,400/- per vial. On June 13, ANI had reported that the top drug regulator granted permission to Hetero and another pharmaceutical firm for marketing authorization of anti-viral drug Remdesivir only for "restricted emergency use" on hospitalized COVID-19 patients with moderate disease (those on oxygen).

"The first set of 20,000 vials in two equal lots of 10,000 each, one of which, will be immediately supplied to Hyderabad, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra," said Hetero Company spokesperson. While the other lot will be supplied to Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Cochin, Trivandrum and Goa within a week's time, in order to meet the emergency requirements, said the spokesperson.

M. Srinivasa Reddy, Managing Director, Hetero Healthcare Limited said: "Covifor is the first generic brand of Remdesivir which is indicated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Through Covifor, we hope to reduce the treatment time of a patient in a hospital, thereby reducing the increasing pressure on the medical infrastructure, overburdened currently due to accelerating COVID-19 infection rates." "We are working closely with the government and medical community to make 'Covifor' quickly accessible to both public and private healthcare settings across the country," he said.

The drug is available in 100 mg vial (Injectable). It needs to be administered intravenously in a hospital, critical care setting, under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner. Covifor is anticipated to play a significant role in bringing down the mortality rates caused by COVID-19, given its proven positive clinical outcomes, said the company spokesperson. The Union Health Ministry in its fresh clinical management protocol for COVID-19 patients, has described the use of Remdesivir as investigational therapy.

Patients can be administered with 200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV daily for 5 days. The drug cannot be administered to a pregnant or lactating mother and children below the age of 12 years. Also, patients should not have liver problems and renal complications, stated the health ministry document. Last month, the Central Drug Control Standard Organisation (CDCSO) office of DCGI had granted its permission to US-based Gilead Sciences for marketing authorization of its anti-viral drug Remdesivir in India for "restricted emergency use" on hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)