Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil tanker quarantined in Antwerp after COVID-19 outbreak

The Belgian port of Antwerp has quarantined a Maltese-flagged oil tanker until at least July 4 after more than half of its crew tested positive for COVID-19, the port authority said on Thursday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:33 IST
Oil tanker quarantined in Antwerp after COVID-19 outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Belgian port of Antwerp has quarantined a Maltese-flagged oil tanker until at least July 4 after more than half of its crew tested positive for COVID-19, the port authority said on Thursday. The Minerva Oceania was being held at the port's Leopold dock after 15 of its 26-person crew had returned positive tests, a port spokeswoman said in an emailed response.

Two of the crew members who tested positive were in hospital but their condition was not serious, she said. The other crew was remaining on board and those with COVID-19 self-isolating in separate cabins.

The spokeswoman did not say when the ship had arrived in Antwerp or where it had come from. Ship tracking website MarineTraffic said the oil products tanker had arrived in Antwerp on June 19 after a month-long journey from Ras Laffan in Qatar.

The port, where some 60,000 people work, said it would review the situation with Flemish health authorities on July 4. Belgian media previously reported that another ship had been quarantined at the port in April, after an outbreak of the virus among its crew.

Belgium's Zeebrugge port also held an Italian cruise ship for a few hours in March, when two of the more than 3,000 people on board were quarantined after contact with an infected person in Germany.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

NCPCR takes cognizance of Congress MLA's remark, seeks reply within 3 days

By Joymala Bagchi National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR has issued notice to Jitu Patwari, Congress MLA from Rau, Indore, asking him to apologise to children of the nation for his remarks five daughters for a son.Commissi...

South Africa's mines record six COVID-19 deaths, 1,796 cases

South Africas mining industry has recorded 1,796 cases of COVID-19 with six deaths, the Minerals Council said on Thursday as mines ramp up after an extended shutdown. The sector has conducted 15,994 COVID-19 tests so far, the industry body ...

Taiwan's dragon boat races among few to be held this year

Taiwan on Thursday became one of the few places to hold a boat race, thanks to no local transmissions of the coronavirus being reported on the island in over two months. The pandemic has led to the cancellation of traditional dragon boat ra...

No glitches in oxygen supply system at KEM Hospital: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Thursday termed reports of patients dying at the civic-run King Edward Memorial KEM Hospital here due to defective oxygen supply system as completely false. Some media reports had claimed that 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020