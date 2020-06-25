Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany, France shore up political, financial aid to beleaguered WHO

France and Germany expressed political and financial backing for the World Health Organization in its fight against the coronavirus on Thursday, with Berlin saying it would give a record half billion euros in funding and equipment this year.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:07 IST
Germany, France shore up political, financial aid to beleaguered WHO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France and Germany expressed political and financial backing for the World Health Organization in its fight against the coronavirus on Thursday, with Berlin saying it would give a record half billion euros in funding and equipment this year. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the agency, criticized by the United States for being slow off the mark in tackling the pandemic, was getting the support it needed and that the talks had been "very productive".

"We are getting today all the support we need, politically and financially. Both Germany and France are long-standing friends of WHO and global health," Tedros told a news conference at WHO headquarters. U.S. President Donald Trump said last month that the United States was cutting ties with the "China-centric" WHO, but he has still not formally notified the U.N. agency.

The United States is the biggest overall donor to the Geneva-based WHO, contributing more than $400 million in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget. "Isolated national answers to international problems are doomed to fail," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

He announced additional donations of funds and medical equipment to WHO that would bring Germany's total support to 500 million euros ($561 million) this year, the "highest amount ever", as it assumes the EU presidency. "We need a strong, efficient, transparent, and accountable WHO today more than ever," Spahn said.

"Germany will do its part to give the WHO the political, financial, and technical backing that is needed. This comes with the expectation that remaining challenges are adequately addressed and needed reforms are pushed forward." France said it would give 90 million euros to a WHO research center in Lyon as well as an additional contribution of 50 million euros.

"I truly believe the world needs, more than ever, a multilateral organization," French Health Minister Olivier Veran said. "I believe the world cannot get rid of partners. We need a global answer (to COVID-19) and only the WHO can provide that answer." Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

More than 9.47 million people have been reported to have been infected by the coronavirus globally and 482,389​ have died so far, according to a Reuters tally. "The situation in Western Europe is improving. Of course, in the rest of the world the pandemic is on the increase," Tedros said.

European governments are working with the United States on plans to overhaul the WHO, a top European health official said last week, signaling that Europe shares some of the concerns that led Washington to say it would quit. ($1 = 0.8920 euros)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka becomes the first state to amend its Industries (Facilitation) Act for small, medium and large-scale industries

Bengaluru Karnataka India, June 25 ANINewsVoir The Karnataka government today amended the long pending industrial reform The Karnataka Industries Facilitation Act, 2002 to facilitate and attract investment in the state. The decision was tak...

Why there is no one beyond Modi-Shah in BJP: Ashok Gehlot

Lashing out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for targeting the Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked why there is no one beyond Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him in the BJP. Attacking the Congress on the 45th anniversary ...

Basic customs duty on solar equipment may hit SEZ mfg facilities: Experts

Even as the decision to impose basic custom duty on solar equipment is likely to boost domestic manufacturing, the move can be counter productive for manufacturers who have set up facilities in SEZs unless they are treated at par with units...

ICEA approaches govt over consignments from China being stuck at ports

Industry association India Cellular and Electronics Association ICEA has written to the government saying the move to check every consignment coming from China will disrupt supply chains, create shortage of products in the market, lead to m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020