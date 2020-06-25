Five PG doctors test positive for coronavirus

Five postgraduate doctors of Kasturba Medical College (KMC), who were deputed at government Lady Goschen hospital and district Wenlock Hospital here, have tested positive for coronavirus, according to KMC sources. All of them are asymptomatic and being treated at the designated Covid-19 hospital here.

Their health condition is stable, a KMC release said Thursday. All their contacts have been traced and asked to go into quarantine as per government guidelines.

The areas where they worked have also been sanitised, the release said.