84 more COVID-19 patients recover in Ladakh; active cases now 582

As many as 84 more COVID-19 patients were released from quarantine after getting cured of the disease in Ladakh on Thursday, bringing down the number of the active cases in the union territory to 582, officials said. While 16 patients were discharged in Leh district, the rest 68 were discharged in Kargil district, they said.

According to the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh, 16 patients in home isolation were discharged from Leh district and 12 patients in home isolation, two patients from COVID Hospital Kargil and 54 patients from COVID Care Centre (CCC) were discharged from Kargil district after they tested negative for the disease. With this, the number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has come down to 582 -- 147 in Leh and 435 in Kargil, it said.

The condition of all active patients is stable, according to the bulletin. As many as 154 samples were sent to PGIMER Chandigarh for testing on Thursday, 60 from Leh and 94 from Kargil, it said.