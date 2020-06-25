Left Menu
Development News Edition

84 more COVID-19 patients recover in Ladakh; active cases now 582

With this, the number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has come down to 582 -- 147 in Leh and 435 in Kargil, it said. The condition of all active patients is stable, according to the bulletin.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:50 IST
84 more COVID-19 patients recover in Ladakh; active cases now 582

As many as 84 more COVID-19 patients were released from quarantine after getting cured of the disease in Ladakh on Thursday, bringing down the number of the active cases in the union territory to 582, officials said. While 16 patients were discharged in Leh district, the rest 68 were discharged in Kargil district, they said.

According to the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh, 16 patients in home isolation were discharged from Leh district and 12 patients in home isolation, two patients from COVID Hospital Kargil and 54 patients from COVID Care Centre (CCC) were discharged from Kargil district after they tested negative for the disease. With this, the number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has come down to 582 -- 147 in Leh and 435 in Kargil, it said.

The condition of all active patients is stable, according to the bulletin. As many as 154 samples were sent to PGIMER Chandigarh for testing on Thursday, 60 from Leh and 94 from Kargil, it said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka becomes the first state to amend its Industries (Facilitation) Act for small, medium and large-scale industries

Bengaluru Karnataka India, June 25 ANINewsVoir The Karnataka government today amended the long pending industrial reform The Karnataka Industries Facilitation Act, 2002 to facilitate and attract investment in the state. The decision was tak...

Why there is no one beyond Modi-Shah in BJP: Ashok Gehlot

Lashing out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for targeting the Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked why there is no one beyond Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him in the BJP. Attacking the Congress on the 45th anniversary ...

Basic customs duty on solar equipment may hit SEZ mfg facilities: Experts

Even as the decision to impose basic custom duty on solar equipment is likely to boost domestic manufacturing, the move can be counter productive for manufacturers who have set up facilities in SEZs unless they are treated at par with units...

ICEA approaches govt over consignments from China being stuck at ports

Industry association India Cellular and Electronics Association ICEA has written to the government saying the move to check every consignment coming from China will disrupt supply chains, create shortage of products in the market, lead to m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020