EXCLUSIVE-France, Netherlands close to deal on KLM bailout - sources
Under the deal, which could be announced as soon as Thursday evening or Friday morning, the Dutch government would unblock close to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in guaranteed and direct loans to KLM and appoint a non-voting trustee to its board, the sources said. An Air France-KLM spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:23 IST
France and the Netherlands are close to an agreement on a Dutch Air France-KLM bailout contribution, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Under the deal, which could be announced as soon as Thursday evening or Friday morning, the Dutch government would unblock close to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in guaranteed and direct loans to KLM and appoint a non-voting trustee to its board, the sources said.
An Air France-KLM spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8916 euros)
