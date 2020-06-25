Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDC head warns pregnant women with COVID-19 face greater risks

Pregnant women have increased risk of severe COVID-19 compared to women who are not pregnant, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention Robert Redfield told reporters on Thursday, warning that states with rising coronavirus cases need to take action. The CDC has found that pregnant women are more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit and to be put on mechanical ventilators than non-pregnant women, he said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:47 IST
CDC head warns pregnant women with COVID-19 face greater risks

Pregnant women have increased risk of severe COVID-19 compared to women who are not pregnant, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention Robert Redfield told reporters on Thursday, warning that states with rising coronavirus cases need to take action.

The CDC has found that pregnant women are more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit and to be put on mechanical ventilators than non-pregnant women, he said. The agency said that pregnant women did not have a higher risk of death. The added it does not have data yet on how COVID-19 affects the outcomes of those pregnancies.

Redfield said that more infections among young people could partly be attributed to an increase in diagnosing illness among that group, whose members are less likely to be hospitalized than older people. The agency may use social media platform TikTok to try to reach young people with warnings to keep a distance of 6 feet, wear a face covering and avoid large gatherings.

"These hotspots that we see...They are significant. And we need to respond to them," Redfield said, pointing to rising hospitalizations in Arizona and Texas. While COVID-19 cases have fallen in states like New York and New Jersey, coronavirus is on the rise in the South and West as states have reopened restaurants and businesses. Many of those new cases have been among young people, he said.

The CDC said that people with serious cardiovascular and kidney conditions, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity, sickle cell disease, immunocompromised state from organ transplant and Type 2 diabetes are most at risk. Also at risk, but less so, are people with high blood pressure.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Celebrations Down Under after successful World Cup bid

Australian and New Zealands women soccer players let out almighty roars, burst into applause and pumped their fists in celebration in the early hours of Friday after their countries joint bid for the 2023 Womens World Cup was confirmed. FIF...

Immortals fire GM, coach after 0-4 start at LCS Summer

Immortals parted ways with League of Legends Championship Series general manager Keaton Bee Sin Cryer and coach Thomas Zaboutine Si-Hassen, the team announced late Wednesday night. Immortals, who are off to an 0-4 start at the LCS Summer Sp...

Ex-UN human rights chief calls for Hong Kong special envoy

The United Nations former human rights chief and eight former UN special envoys have urged the bodys secretary-general to appoint a special envoy on Hong Kong, saying they are deeply concerned about a potential humanitarian tragedy as Beiji...

Emergency era black chapter in modern India's history: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at the Congress on Thursday for imposing Emergency in the country on June 25, 1975. Addressing a virtual rally of Hamirpur BJP workers, he dubbed the Emergency era as a black chapter in the history ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020