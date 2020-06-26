Daiichi Sankyo in talks with AstraZeneca on virus vaccine supply in Japan

Daiichi Sankyo Co is in discussions to provide supplies of a potential coronavirus vaccine now being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford for use in Japan.

In a statement, Daiichi Sankyo said on Friday one of its subsidiaries would receive an undiluted solution of the vaccine and then carry out formulation procedures, packaging, and storage in Japan. AstraZeneca said separately that it is in talks with the Japanese government on supplies of the potential vaccine, known as AZD1222. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said earlier on Friday that the government is supporting domestic vaccine development but is also in negotiations with other parties.

"In any event, the government will work hard to ensure that Japan has the vaccines it needs," Suga said. In Japan, AnGes Inc and Osaka University are working on a DNA vaccine for the novel coronavirus. Shionogi & Co is working on a recombinant protein type, while the University of Tokyo and Daiichi Sankyo are developing an mRNA version.