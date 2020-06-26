Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet receives progress report from Coronavirus Command Council

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has therefore signed and gazetted the amendment to the regulations for the advanced COVID-19 alert level 3 lockdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:09 IST
Cabinet receives progress report from Coronavirus Command Council
“Cabinet is unwavering in its commitment to fully implement a range of interventions developed from the National Strategic Plan on GBV and Femicide,” it said. Image Credit: ANI

Cabinet this week received a progress report from the National Coronavirus Command Council and the proposed amendments to the regulations in terms of the Disaster Management Act 2002 was presented.

"Whilst Cabinet appreciated the extensive work still being done to maintain a balance between sustaining livelihoods and saving lives, it approved the gazetting of the amendments relating to the opening of restaurants, hotels and casinos," said Cabinet in a statement on Friday, following Wednesday's ordinary meeting.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has therefore signed and gazetted the amendment to the regulations for the advanced COVID-19 alert level 3 lockdown.

The amendments expand the sectors that are permitted under level 3.

Cabinet, in its statement on Friday, reiterated the call for all to work together to stop the spread of infections within communities by observing health protocols such as regularly washing hands, social distancing and wearing a mask when in public.

Gender-Based violence

Meanwhile, Cabinet said it is extremely concerned about the spike in gender-based violence cases across the country.

Following the recent spate of murders of women and children, it has called on all people in South Africa to unite and work together to stop this carnage.

"Cabinet commends law-enforcement agencies for their swift action in arresting some of the suspects and has urged the agencies to continue working tirelessly to arrest all those involved in these gruesome murders.

"Cabinet is unwavering in its commitment to fully implement a range of interventions developed from the National Strategic Plan on GBV and Femicide," it said.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee - chaired by Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane - continues to drive the multidisciplinary government interventions.

However, Cabinet said, the most effective intervention requires all South Africans to play their part in ending the culture of violence against the most vulnerable members of society.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Sends her Best Wishes for Chennai Based Composer Ganesh B. Kumar's Symphonic Music Album Launched Worldwide Today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir The album, Spirit of Humanity, includes the first ever symphonic poem by an Indian composer. A timeless poem from Puranaanooru is a special feature Honble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has sen...

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

President Donald Trump is preparing to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring to prioritise a job applicants skills over a college degree, administration and industry officials say. Trump is set to sign an executive order Frid...

Is our territorial integrity being violated by China in Ladakh; Will PM take nation in confidence on situation at border: Sonia Gandhi.

Is our territorial integrity being violated by China in Ladakh Will PM take nation in confidence on situation at border Sonia Gandhi....

Marco van Ginkel signs new one-year deal with Chelsea

Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel on Friday signed a new one-year deal with Premier League club Chelsea. The Dutch international signed from Vitesse in 2013 and made a promising start, playing four games in quick succession until a cruciate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020