Cabinet receives progress report from Coronavirus Command Council

Cabinet this week received a progress report from the National Coronavirus Command Council and the proposed amendments to the regulations in terms of the Disaster Management Act 2002 was presented.

"Whilst Cabinet appreciated the extensive work still being done to maintain a balance between sustaining livelihoods and saving lives, it approved the gazetting of the amendments relating to the opening of restaurants, hotels and casinos," said Cabinet in a statement on Friday, following Wednesday's ordinary meeting.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has therefore signed and gazetted the amendment to the regulations for the advanced COVID-19 alert level 3 lockdown.

The amendments expand the sectors that are permitted under level 3.

Cabinet, in its statement on Friday, reiterated the call for all to work together to stop the spread of infections within communities by observing health protocols such as regularly washing hands, social distancing and wearing a mask when in public.

Gender-Based violence

Meanwhile, Cabinet said it is extremely concerned about the spike in gender-based violence cases across the country.

Following the recent spate of murders of women and children, it has called on all people in South Africa to unite and work together to stop this carnage.

"Cabinet commends law-enforcement agencies for their swift action in arresting some of the suspects and has urged the agencies to continue working tirelessly to arrest all those involved in these gruesome murders.

"Cabinet is unwavering in its commitment to fully implement a range of interventions developed from the National Strategic Plan on GBV and Femicide," it said.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee - chaired by Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane - continues to drive the multidisciplinary government interventions.

However, Cabinet said, the most effective intervention requires all South Africans to play their part in ending the culture of violence against the most vulnerable members of society.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)