Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 causes mild disease in most children, fatalities rare: Lancet study

The study, which included children and adolescents aged from 3 days up to 18 years old, found that although the majority were admitted to hospital, fewer than one in ten patients required treatment in intensive care. The researchers advise against extrapolating the numbers observed in their study to the wider population.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:17 IST
COVID-19 causes mild disease in most children, fatalities rare: Lancet study

Majority of COVID-19 patients under 18 years old experience a mild disease, and fatalities are extremely rare, according to the first multinational study of 582 children and adolescents. The study, which included children and adolescents aged from 3 days up to 18 years old, found that although the majority were admitted to hospital, fewer than one in ten patients required treatment in intensive care.

The researchers advise against extrapolating the numbers observed in their study to the wider population. However, they say their findings, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal, should be taken into consideration when planning for demand on intensive care services as the pandemic progresses.

"Our study provides the most comprehensive overview of COVID-19 in children and adolescents to date," said Marc Tebruegge, study lead author from University College London (UCL) in the UK "We were reassured to observe that the case fatality rate in our cohort was very low and it is likely to be substantially lower still, given that many children with mild disease would not have been brought to medical attention and therefore not included in this study,” Tebruegge said. "Overall, the vast majority of children and young people experience only mild disease. Nevertheless, a notable number of children do develop severe disease and require intensive care support, and this should be accounted for when planning and prioritising healthcare resources as the pandemic progresses," he said.

The study was carried out from April 1 to 24, during the initial peak of the European COVID-19 pandemic. It involved 82 specialist healthcare institutions across 25 European countries.

All of the 582 patients included in the study were confirmed to be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus by a PCR test, the researchers said. They found that the most common symptom reported was fever. Around half of the patients had signs of upper respiratory tract infection and a quarter had evidence of pneumonia.

Gastrointestinal symptoms were reported in around a quarter of the children, 40 of whom did not have any respiratory symptoms, the researchers said. Some 92 children, most of whom were tested due to close contact with a known COVID-19 case, had no symptoms at all, they said.

The vast majority of patients did not require oxygen or any other support to help them breathe at any stage, according to the researchers. Only 25 children needed mechanical ventilation, but when they did need it, that support was typically required for a prolonged period, often for a week or more, they said.

The researchers said robust clinical trial data are urgently needed to help doctors make decisions regarding the best treatment strategy for children under their care. "Although COVID-19 affects children less severely than adults overall, our study shows that there are severe cases in all age groups," said Florian Gotzinger, from Wilhelminenspital in Austria.

"Those who have pre-existing health issues and children under one month of age were more likely to be admitted to intensive care. "Well-designed, randomised controlled studies on antiviral and immunomodulatory drugs in children are needed to enable evidence-based decisions regarding treatment for children with severe COVID-19," Gotzinger said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

The Minneapolis City Council votes Friday on a proposal to change the city charter to allow the elimination of the citys police department, a radical move supported by a majority of the council after George Floyds death but far from assured...

Scientists identify signs of lung inflammation in children with COVID-19

By analysing X-ray imaging findings, scientists have identified a pattern of inflammatory conditions in children with COVID-19, including in their airways, lungs, and abdominal area. The case series, published in the journal Radiology, exam...

New partnership launched to boost trade, investment between West Midlands, India

A new initiative aimed at boosting tourism, trade and investment between the West Midlands region of England and India was launched on Friday in the UK. The West Midlands India Partnership WMIP, launched virtually due to the coronavirus loc...

Extended period of lockdown, increase in COVID-19 cases to have strong impact on growth: D&B

Extended period of the lockdown and increase in COVID-19 positive cases will have a strong impact on the economic growth, while supply chain disruption is expected to keep food prices at elevated levels, a Dun Bradstreet report said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020