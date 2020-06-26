Singapore to test all above 13 with respiratory issues for COVID-19 from Jul 1: minister

Singapore will start testing from July 1 all individuals aged 13 years and above with symptoms of acute respiratory infection for COVID-19 to quickly isolate the confirmed cases, according to health minister Gan Kim Yong. The decision by the Singapore government came as the nation was witnessing a surge in the coronavirus cases, with 219 new cases reported on Friday.

“From July 1, all individuals aged 13 and above who present symptoms of acute respiratory infection at the first instance will be tested for COVID-19,” Gan said on Thursday. “The move is part of Singapore's strategy to quickly isolate cases and prevent large clusters of infection from forming amid an expected rise in cases,” he added.

Singapore has reported 219 new cases of coronavirus, majority among the foreigners with work permit holders, taking the total infections in the country to 42,955. The new infections include six in the community, comprising five Singaporeans or permanent residents (foreigners), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

“The vast majority of cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories,” the statement said. While Gan acknowledged that the number of cases in the community remains low, he said the country still needs to stay vigilant to prevent more infections.

Singapore is in phase 2 of its reopening, following a two-month-long circuit breaker period designed to limit the spread of COVID-19..