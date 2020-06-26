Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cluster among migrants causes angry confrontations in southern Italian town

Italy has sent soldiers to restore order in a coastal town near Naples after a coronavirus outbreak at an apartment complex illegally occupied by hundreds of migrant workers caused angry confrontations with residents. The authorities announced on Thursday that more than 40 people living at the abandoned buildings in Mondragone, 45 km from Naples, had tested positive for COVID-19, and warned the entire town could be quarantined if the outbreak proves widespread.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:15 IST
COVID-19 cluster among migrants causes angry confrontations in southern Italian town

Italy has sent soldiers to restore order in a coastal town near Naples after a coronavirus outbreak at an apartment complex illegally occupied by hundreds of migrant workers caused angry confrontations with residents.

The authorities announced on Thursday that more than 40 people living at the abandoned buildings in Mondragone, 45 km from Naples, had tested positive for COVID-19, and warned the entire town could be quarantined if the outbreak proves widespread. The apartment buildings were sealed off to prevent the spread of infection but footage on RAI state TV from Thursday showed a group of residents defying the order to stay put and marching through the town in protest at what they said was racist discrimination.

Many of those living at the complex are Bulgarians working as seasonal fruit pickers in the fields around the town. Italian residents on the street chanted "Mondragone is ours" and gathered outside the sealed off are, resulting in both sides shouting abuse at each other, footage showed. Soldiers were manning barricades and police checks were in place on Friday around the housing complex, as residents complained they were blocked inside with little information about what was happening.

At least 3,000 of those living in and around the occupied buildings will be tested for the coronavirus, Vincenzo De Luca, the governor of the Campania region around the town. Campania has been only marginally hit by the COVID-19 epidemic whose epicentre is in four northern regions which account for 70% of the roughly 240,000 cases confirmed since the outbreak was discovered at the end of February. (Additional reporting and writing by Angelo Amante Editing by Gavin Jones and Raissa Kasolowsky)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra invests in logistics sector to promote multi-model connectivity: Minister

Maharashtra has invested over Rs 150 crore in the supply chain and logistics sectors in Pune and Thane regions to promote multi-modal connectivity, Transport Minister Anil Parab has said. Addressing a two-day CII Logistics and Supply Cha...

Collapsing Lebanese pound hits new lows, food imports reduced

The Lebanese pound tumbled to new lows against the dollar on Friday on a parallel market where it has now lost around 80 of its value since October, and a food importer said the currency collapse was hitting imports.The currency crisis is p...

Holisol Takes a Step Further in Enabling Omnichannel E-commerce

NEW DELHI, June 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Holisol, conceptualised to meet the fulfilment needs of the customers, has evolved further by taking the next step in enabling omnichannel e-commerce. After developing one of the largest networks of mu...

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital: Sources.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020