Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO-led coalition says $31.3 bln needed for tools to fight COVID-19

Of that, $13.7 billion was "urgently needed". The WHO is working with a large coalition of drug-development, funding and distribution organisations under what it calls the ACT-Accelerator Hub. The initiative is intended to develop and deliver 500 million COVID-19 tests and 245 million courses of new treatment for the disease to low- and middle-income countries by mid-2021, it said in a statement. It also hoping 2 billion vaccines doses, including 1 billion to be bought by low- and middle-income countries, will be available by the end of 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:38 IST
WHO-led coalition says $31.3 bln needed for tools to fight COVID-19

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise $31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments, and vaccines for the disease. Renewing its call on Friday for global collaboration against the pandemic, it said $3.4 billion had been contributed for the coalition to date, leaving a funding gap of $27.9 billion. Of that, $13.7 billion was "urgently needed".

The WHO is working with a large coalition of drug-development, funding, and distribution organizations under what it calls the ACT-Accelerator Hub. The initiative is intended to develop and deliver 500 million COVID-19 tests and 245 million courses of new treatment for the disease to low- and middle-income countries by mid-2021, it said in a statement.

It also hoping 2 billion vaccine doses, including 1 billion to be bought by low- and middle-income countries will be available by the end of 2021. "SIGNIFICANT" INVESTMENT REQUIRED

The ACT-Accelerator was launched in April to speed up research and development work on medical tools to tackle COVID-19. On Friday, the WHO said the pandemic was still threatening millions of lives and scores of economies, and urgent work and funds were needed. "The investment required is significant, but it pales in significance when compared to the cost of COVID-19," it said.

"The total cost of the ACT-Accelerator's work is less than a tenth of what the IMF estimates the global economy is losing every month due to the pandemic. 468,000 thousand people have already lost their lives." As the race to find a vaccine has accelerated, governments including the United States and in Europe, have rushed to agree advance purchases of promising coronavirus immunization treatments.

That has raised concerns about the equitable distribution of and access to supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments, particularly for lower- and middle-income countries. WHO chief scientist Souma Swaminathan said the program had had "really very constructive" engagement with companies about the involvement of the private sector.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

IMF chief says more unity needed in Lebanon on reforms

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday she does not yet have reason to see a breakthrough in negotiations with Lebanon to help resolve the countrys economic crisis. Georgieva told a Reuters Newsmak...

Canada's top court rules in favor of Uber driver in gig economy case

Canadas Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a driver in a gig economy case that paves the way for a class action suit calling for Uber Technologies Inc to recognize drivers in Canada as company employees. UberEats driver David Heller ...

Mystery: Hafeez "COVID-19 positive" again as per PCB facilitated re-test

Positive, negative, and now positive again, the mystery surrounding Muhammad Hafeezs COVID-19 test results seems to continue as Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling disciplinary action against the player for not following quarantine protocol. ...

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah seeks separate cell in Tihar

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested in two separate cases of alleged terror financing, Friday moved a Delhi court seeking a separate cell in Tihar central jail. In an application that is likely to come up for hearing on Saturda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020