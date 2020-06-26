Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count crosses 20,000-mark with 219 cases

With the addition of 219 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, its tally of patients crossed the 20,000-mark on Friday, the state health department said. The number of cases in the district now stands at 20,058, it said.

The death of eight patients in the last 24 hours took the death toll in the district to 1,398, the department said in a statement. According to it, 210 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals recovered from the infection and were given discharge in the last 24 hours.