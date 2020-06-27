Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in India cross 500,000 as big cities reel from surge

India reported over 17,000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total above 500,000, federal health ministry data showed on Saturday, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi. India has the world's fourth-biggest outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19, below only the United States, Brazil and Russia in confirmed infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 09:57 IST
Coronavirus cases in India cross 500,000 as big cities reel from surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India reported over 17,000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total above 500,000, federal health ministry data showed on Saturday, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi.

India has the world's fourth-biggest outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19, below only the United States, Brazil, and Russia in confirmed infections, according to a Reuters tally. Infections are expected to continue rising steadily in India. Experts advising the federal government say the authorities should now prioritize reducing mortality over containing the spread of the virus.

"Our focus should be on preventing deaths and not really getting bogged down because of the numbers. Numbers are going to increase," said Dr. Manoj Murhekar, a member of India's main coronavirus task force and director of the National Institute of Epidemiology. The COV-IND-19 study group, led by Bhramar Mukherjee, a biostatistics professor from the University of Michigan, forecasts that India could see between 770,000 and 925,000 cases by July 15.

As infections mount swiftly and hospitals become stretched, some cities like New Delhi are scrambling to build temporary facilities with thousands of beds to quarantine and treat COVID-19 patients. The city of around 20 million people only has around 13,200 beds for COVID-19 patients and will add at least 20,000 in the coming weeks, with some facilities manned by the army and paramilitary doctors.

Staff shortages are likely to be a concern as hospitals are swamped and more temporary facilities open, experts warn, although health authorities in some Indian cities are pushing for improved risk-based categorization of patients. "We have to ensure those who really require treatment aren't denied services," said Dr. Giridhar R. Babu, an epidemiologist at the Public Health Foundation of India who is advising the southern state of Karnataka.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19; Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from...

Entertainment News Roundup: Belgian pop singer takes office job as COVID-19 wrecks debut; U.S. movie theaters prepare to switch the lights back on, but hurdles remain and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Christopher Nolan movie Tenet delayed again amid coronavirus outbreakATT Incs Warner Bros. movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of Christopher Nolan thriller Tenet for a se...

Mexico City reopening shops, street markets, sport complexes

Mexico said Friday that it will allow more businesses to reopen in parts of the country despite continued high infection and death rates. The federal Health Department said 5,441 more coronavirus cases were confirmed nationwide Friday, for ...

GM wants judge removed in legal fight with Fiat Chrysler

General Motors asked a federal appeals court Friday to overturn an order that requires its CEO to meet with the head of Fiat Chrysler by next week to try to settle a lawsuit related to corruption by union leaders. GM also asked the appeals ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020