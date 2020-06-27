Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 states contributed 85pc COVID-19 caseload, 87pc deaths: Health Ministry

The ministry said it briefed the Group of Ministers on COVID-19 on the coronavirus situation in the country and the efforts to boost healthcare infrastructure on Saturday. "It was mentioned that presently eight states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - contribute 85.5 per cent of active caseload and 87 per cent of total deaths in India," it said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 16:44 IST
8 states contributed 85pc COVID-19 caseload, 87pc deaths: Health Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 percent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 percent of the total deaths due to the disease in India, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry said it briefed the Group of Ministers on COVID-19 on the coronavirus situation in the country and the efforts to boost healthcare infrastructure on Saturday.

"It was mentioned that presently eight states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal - contribute 85.5 percent of active caseload and 87 percent of total deaths in India," it said in a statement. India has reported five lakh COVID-19 cases with the worst single-day jump of 18,552 cases on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 15,685.

The health ministry said it also briefed the GOM during its 17th meeting about the recovery and mortality rates, doubling rate, and ramped up testing in various states. It told the GOM 15 central teams consisting of public health experts, epidemiologists, and a senior joint secretary-level officer have been deployed to provide support to the states. Another central team is currently visiting Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana to strengthen ongoing efforts for the management of COVID-19, it said.

The GoM was also briefed about the utility of ITIHAS and Aarogya Setu in contact-tracing and prediction of potential hotspot areas. The Group of Ministers was told that the key focus areas continually communicated to states and UTs are strict containment measures and surveillance, utilizing full testing capacity and focus on monitoring of the co-morbid and elderly population and predicting emerging hotspots leveraging digital tools such as Aarogya Setu. They have also been asked to ensure seamless patient admission processes, fatality mitigation by effective clinical management; focus on infrastructure preparedness (critical care beds, oxygen, ventilators, and logistics), and ensuring that non-COVID healthcare services are not impacted.

Balram Bhargava, the ICMR Director General, gave a detailed presentation on the testing strategy. He explained about the serological survey and the increasing capacity for enhanced per-day testing through various tests. The samples tested in the last 24 hours have increased to 2,20,479, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 79,96,707, the statement said.

India now has 1,026 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 741 in the government sector and 285 private labs, Bhargava told the Group of Ministers. The GoM was also apprised that as of June 27, the COVID-related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1,039 dedicated COVID Hospitals with 1,76,275 isolation beds, 22,940 ICU beds, and 77,268 oxygen-supported beds, the ministry said.

Also, 2,398 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,39,483 isolation beds, 11,539 ICU beds, and 51,321 oxygen-supported beds have been operationalized. Moreover, 8,958 COVID Care Centres with 8,10,621 beds are now available in the country. The Centre has provided 185.18 lakh N95 masks and 116.74 lakh Personal Protective Equipment to the states, UTs, and Central institutions. In a detailed presentation by K Shivaji, the chairman of the Empowered Group-10, the GoM was briefed that the stipulated redressal time on COVID-19 public grievances was brought down from the usual 60 days for normal public grievances to three days.

The National Dashboard for COVID-19 was launched on April 1 for exclusive monitoring of related public grievances. From March 30 to June 24, the Empowered Group disposed 93.84 percent of the 77,307 grievances received for central ministries and 63.11 percent of the 53,130 grievances received pertaining to state governments.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

RBI extends enhanced borrowing limit under MSF till Sep 30

Amid the ongoing economic woes created by the coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank has decided to extend the enhanced borrowing facility provided to the banks to meet their liquidity shortages till September 30. The RBI, as a temporary me...

Locust attack: Delhi govt puts all districts on high alert; issues advisory

The Delhi government on Saturday put all districts on high alert and asked the district magistrates to coordinate with the fire department for spraying of pesticides and insecticides to prevent a possible attack of crop-destroying locusts i...

796 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 11 deaths and 796 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by Andhra COVID nodal officer on Saturday. According to the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, 24...

We're well positioned to tide over pandemic: Infosys chief

Allaying fears of investors, Bengaluru-based tech giant Infosys on Saturday said the investments made over the last few years have positioned the company well. Speaking at companys annual general meeting, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020