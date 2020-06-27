Australia braces for spike in COVID-19 cases

Australian health officials are expecting more cases of COVID-19 as hundreds of nationals return from overseas to begin mandatory quarantine. About 300 people are due to arrive in Adelaide this weekend from Mumbai, India, while hundreds are expected to follow from South America and Indonesia.

People in hotel quarantine will be tested for the coronavirus at the start and end of their 14-day isolation. South Australia state Health Minister Stephen Wade says he is preparing for about 5 per cent to 10 per cent of returnees being infected, as was the case when people arrived from Indonesia in other states.

Melbourne reported 30 new cases Friday, continuing a run of double-digit increases that has more than tripled Victoria state's active cases to 183 in just over a week. In all, Australia has had 104 COVID-19 deaths and nearly 7,600 confirmed cases.