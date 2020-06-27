Two women test positive in Chandigarh

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the COVID tally to 427 in the Union Territory. As per the medical bulletin, both persons testing positive for the infection are woman, first a 76-year-old resident of sector 30 and another a 31-year- resident of sector 46 here.

The samples of their family members too would be taken for testing, it said. A total of 7,342 samples have been taken for testing so far and 6,883 of them tested negative while reports in 30 cases are awaited, as per the bulletin.

A total of 335 persons have been cured of coronavirus as of now, the bulletin said. There are 86 active cases as of now in the city. Six persons have so far died of the infection, as per the bulletin.