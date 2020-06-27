Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two women test positive in Chandigarh

A total of 7,342 samples have been taken for testing so far and 6,883 of them tested negative while reports in 30 cases are awaited, as per the bulletin. A total of 335 persons have been cured of coronavirus as of now, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:46 IST
Two women test positive in Chandigarh

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the COVID tally to 427 in the Union Territory. As per the medical bulletin, both persons testing positive for the infection are woman, first a 76-year-old resident of sector 30 and another a 31-year- resident of sector 46 here.

The samples of their family members too would be taken for testing, it said. A total of 7,342 samples have been taken for testing so far and 6,883 of them tested negative while reports in 30 cases are awaited, as per the bulletin.

A total of 335 persons have been cured of coronavirus as of now, the bulletin said. There are 86 active cases as of now in the city. Six persons have so far died of the infection, as per the bulletin.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Inox Wind Q4 loss widens to Rs 192 cr

Inox Wind on Saturday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 192.17 crore in March quarter. The company had reported Rs 53.56 crore loss in the same period preceding fiscal. Total income of the company rose to 196.74 crores for the q...

PIA grounds 141 pilots for using 'dubious licenses'

Pakistan International Airlines PIA has grounded 141 pilots whom it found to have used unfair means in obtaining their professional licenses, a spokesman for the national flag carrier said on Saturday. PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan told Expre...

More than 90% of issues in Nile dam negotiations resolved, AU chief says

More than 90 of issues in the tripartite negotiations on the giant Nile dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have been resolved, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Saturday. The African Union has ...

Two persons arrested in Raipur district in connection with killing of NSUI leader in Madhya Pradesh: Police.

Two persons arrested in Raipur district in connection with killing of NSUI leader in Madhya Pradesh Police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020