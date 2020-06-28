Following is a summary of current health news briefs. UK death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases up 100 to 43,514

Britain's death toll from confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 43,514, an increase of 100 from a day earlier, government figures showed on Saturday. Brazil signs agreement to produce AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil announced on Saturday that it had signed a $127 million agreement to start producing locally an experimental vaccine developed by AstraZeneca that has shown promise to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The AstraZeneca vaccine is considered the world's leading candidate and most advanced in terms of development to obtain licensure and become an official vaccine against the disease, according to the World Health Organization. Facing surge in cases, Iran launches campaign to urge wearing of masks

Iran launched a campaign on Saturday to motivate a reluctant public to use face masks as the country faces a sharp increase in infections and deaths from the coronavirus. Iran was one of the worst hit countries early in the pandemic, and since restrictions to stem its spread were gradually lifted from mid-April, cases have increased again, with the death toll topping 100 a day in the past nine days for the first time in two months. Special Report: As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments

Dr. Gopi Patel recalls how powerless she felt when New York's Mount Sinai Hospital overflowed with COVID-19 patients in March. Guidance on how to treat the disease was scant, and medical studies were being performed so hastily they couldn’t always be trusted. Texas mayor orders curfew, as states hard-hit by COVID-19 backtrack on reopening

A small city on the outskirts of Houston, Texas has instituted a curfew starting Saturday night due to surging cases of the novel coronavirus, the latest move by officials in some southern and western states to backtrack on their reopening plans. The mayor of Galena Park, a community of 10,000 people east of Houston, said she was heeding a warning from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who on Friday raised the public threat level to its most severe, a sign people should shelter at home. Roche not yet meeting demand for molecular COVID-19 tests, chairman says

Swiss drugmaker Roche is unable to meet demand for molecular tests to identify active COVID-19 infections, its chairman told Swiss daily Tagesanzeiger. "The demand exceeds our production," Christoph Franz was quoted as saying in Saturday's paper. The decision on where tests were shipped to depended, among other things, on infection rates and the availability of diagnostic equipment. Coronavirus cases in India cross 500,000 as big cities reel from surge

India reported over 17,000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total above 500,000, federal health ministry data showed on Saturday, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi. India has the world's fourth-biggest outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19, below only the United States, Brazil and Russia in confirmed infections, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 2.5 million: Reuters tally

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States rose to more than 2.5 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as states including Arizona and Florida saw record rises. More than 125,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the highest known death toll from the disease in the world. Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 billion, leaders want vaccine for all

A global fundraising meeting on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros ($6.9 billion) from the United States, the European Commission and numerous countries to fight COVID-19, with many participants stressing that an eventual vaccine should be available to anyone who needs it. The pledging summit, part of a joint initiative by the EU executive and advocacy group Global Citizen, also included a globally televised and streamed fundraising concert featuring Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Chloe X Halle, Usher and others. Zurich quarantines nearly 300 nightclub revellers after six people contract COVID-19

Zurich's health authority said on Saturday it had ordered a 10-day quarantine for almost 300 guests and staff of a nightclub after a reveller tested positive for the coronavirus and had been proven to have infected others during his outing. The man was at the Flamingo Club on June 21 and tested positive for COVID-19 on June 25, the statement said. Five other people who were at the club with him have also tested positive since, it said.