Left Menu
Development News Edition

British royal Kate plants garden for children's hospice

Senior British royal Kate joined families at a children's hospice to plant a garden this week, supporting what she described as "amazing" work made even more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic. Hospices have had to adapt their services to support families by telephone and online during the coronavirus lockdown. Kate paid tribute to families caring for children with life-limiting illnesses.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 02:30 IST
British royal Kate plants garden for children's hospice
Officially titled the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate has often used her public role as the wife of Prince William, second in line to the throne, to raise awareness about issues affecting children and families. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Senior British royal Kate joined families at a children's hospice to plant a garden this week, supporting what she described as "amazing" work made even more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic. Officially titled the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate has often used her public role as the wife of Prince William, second in line to the throne, to raise awareness about issues affecting children and families.

Her visit to The Nook, a facility near Norwich in eastern England, was part of a broader initiative by the Together for Short Lives charity to raise funds for Britain's 54 children's hospices. "I'd like to thank the amazing staff for all the work that you do in children's hospices around the UK," Kate was quoted as saying in a statement issued by her Kensington Palace office.

"The care and the nurture that you provide children and families in the most unimaginable circumstances is just awe-inspiring." Kate, who made the visit to The Nook on Thursday, is the patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), the organisation that runs The Nook.

Such hospices support children with life-threatening conditions through specialist nursing care, short breaks, activities, therapies, counselling and other services. Hospices have had to adapt their services to support families by telephone and online during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kate paid tribute to families caring for children with life-limiting illnesses. "I know it's particularly hard at the moment so my thoughts go out to you all," she said.

TRENDING

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Malawi opposition leader declared winner of presidential election re-run

Malawis opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday was declared the winner of a re-run presidential election, a dramatic reversal of incumbent Peter Mutharikas discredited win 13 months earlier in a process that analysts viewed as a tri...

Updated odds hint at uncertainty among sportsbooks

The schedule for the remainder of the NBAs regular season is out, and one look at the updated futures and opening game lines show that oddsmakers dont know what to expect when play resumes after a four-plus month delay. The NBA revealed the...

Srikakulam incident unfortunate, shouldn't reoccur: Andhra Education Minister

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday termed the Srikakulam incident, where the body of a 70-year-old person was taken to the burial ground on a JCB earthmover, as unfortunate. The state government immediately took ...

Opposition wins historic rerun of Malawi's presidential vote

The opposition has won Malawis historic rerun of the presidential election, the first time a court-overturned vote in Africa has led to the defeat of an incumbent leader. Lazarus Chakweras victory late on Saturday as a result of months of d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020