Dietary dept following all directions given by higher authorities: GTB Hospital

Amid complaints by COVID-19 patients about poor quality of food being served at government facilities, GTB Hospital on Sunday said its dietary department is "following all the directions" given by higher authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:11 IST
Amid complaints by COVID-19 patients about poor quality of food being served at government facilities, GTB Hospital on Sunday said its dietary department is "following all the directions" given by higher authorities. GTB Hospital, run by the Delhi government, was declared a dedicated COVID-19 facility on June 2.

"The dietary department of GTB Hospital is serving meals, six times a day. In COVID time, we are giving one egg or one paneer, butter or jam, five seasonal fruits, three litres of water bottle, plus 10 extra one-litre bottles to each nursing station for additional requirement over and above our previous normal diet being served (before COVID crisis)," the hospital said in a statement. Besides these, fruit juice, coconut water and biscuits also will be served to COVID patents very soon, it said.

Patients and their families over the past several months have alleged that quality of food served at many government-run facilities here not up to the mark. Since being declare a COVID-19 facility, "we are providing healthy, balanced and nutritious diet to all indoor patients and therapeutic diet according to patients' need and condition," a senior official said.

The dietary department is "following all the directions given by higher authorities" and the whole team is working with full dedication in the interest of patient care, so that COVID-19 patients are provided healthy, hygienic and homely diet for quicker recovery, it said. Meals are being served in covered disposable plates, cups in view of maintaining hygiene and sanitation level. Now, 'chapattis' are also being made via fully automatic chapatti-making machine, the statement said.

Besides, hospital authorities have decided to provide video-call facility between admitted patients and their relatives, as attendants are not allowed. A trial run on a few patients was done on Saturday and it is likely to be made available to all soon.

According to hospital authorities, 283 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital by Saturday 10 am, of them 25 patients were in ICU and 10 on ventilator support, while 202 patients have been discharged. GTB Hospital in east Delhi had started a 24-hour admission helpline number -- 9625900725 -- from June 3.

A 24-hour call centre was also established on June 13 for inquiry related to status of indoor patients..

