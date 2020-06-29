Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

The NHC also reported six new asymptomatic cases as of the end of June 28, compared with seven such cases a day earlier. The total number of COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 83,512, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 07:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 07:10 IST
China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

China reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of end of June 28, down from 17 reported a day earlier as the country's capital tries to curb a new wave of infections that emerged from a wholesale market in mid-June.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement that five of the new COVID-19 cases were so-called imported infections involving travellers from overseas, compared with three such cases reported a day earlier. The seven local infections were all in the capital city of Beijing. Beijing had tested about a third of its population as of noon Sunday as part of the city government's efforts to ensure the outbreak that emerged from the Xinfadi market did not spiral out of control.

A total of 311 people in the city, which has a population of more than 20 million, have tested positive for the virus since the first case linked to the market was reported on June 11. Regions around Beijing remain on high alert. The county of Anxin, less than 100 miles from the Chinese capital, announced on Saturday that it would seal off residential compounds and villages until further notice.

Anxin, which forms a part of the Xiongan New Area launched in 2017 to provide living space for Beijing, has also instructed residents to stay indoors, with "the epidemic prevention and control situation now extremely serious", according to state media. The NHC also reported six new asymptomatic cases as of the end of June 28, compared with seven such cases a day earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 83,512, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Winning FA Cup would be ideal preparation for Real clash: Guardiola

Manchester Citys slim hopes of retaining their Premier League crown have gone but they still have two trophies in their crosshairs, manager Pep Guardiola said after the club reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Newcastle Unite...

UP: Migrant workers in Barabanki lauded by PM Modi for their work to restore Kalyani river

Migrant labourers from Uttar Pradeshs Barabanki, who have returned to their village due to the lockdown induced by the COVID-19, are working here under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act MGNREGA to restore natural fo...

Golf-South Africa's Frittelli tests positive for COVID-19

South African golfer Dylan Frittelli will miss this weeks Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said. Frittelli, who missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, is th...

Techweek to be digitally-led in 2020 for first time

The global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated a shift to a digital world and Techweek2020 is no different. The annual event series, which celebrates innovation in the New Zealand tech industry will for the first time be digitally-led in 2020...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020