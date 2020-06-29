India sees spike of 19,459 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 5,48,318
India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 09:49 IST
India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the country stand at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 count touched 1,64,626 and cases in Delhi have reached 83,077. The total number of samples tested up to 28 June is 83,98,362 of which 1,70,560 samples were tested yesterday, as per the data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
