UK's Johnson says he will double down on spending plans

UK's Johnson says he will double down on spending plansReuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 12:48 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he planned to double down on his plans to increase public investment and a return to austerity would be a mistake as the country tries to recover from the coronavirus hit to the economy.
Johnson told Times Radio on Monday that he wanted a "Rooseveltian" approach to the economy, a reference to former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt whose "New Deal" program helped the United States recover from the Great Depression.
