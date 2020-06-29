Coronavirus has been 'a disaster' for the UK, PM Johnson says
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:12 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus crisis had been a disaster for the United Kingdom and while the government would look at what went wrong it was not the right time to have an inquiry into missteps.
"This has been a disaster," Johnson told Times Radio. "Let's not mince our words, I mean this has been an absolute nightmare for the country and the country has gone through a profound shock." Johnson, who spent time in intensive care battling COVID-19, said the government owed it to all those who have died and suffered to look at exactly "what went wrong and when".
"I totally understand that and we will. I happen to think that the moment is not right now, ... when everybody is flat out, I don't think the moment is right now for consecrating a huge amount of official time to all of that. "But we are learning lessons the whole time."
Asked about his senior adviser Dominic Cummings, he said: "Dom is outstanding."
