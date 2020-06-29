COVID-19 situation under control in Madhya Pradesh: State Health Minister

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister, Narottam Mishra on Monday said that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control while the COVID growth rate in Madhya Pradesh stands at 78 per cent. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "We have controlled the coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh. Our growth rate is 78 per cent. So far, the number of active cases stands at around 2,500 whereas we are prepared with 25,000 beds."

"There was an outbreak of COVID19 cases in Indore, Mumbai and Delhi at the same time, but if we compare now, we've been able to contain the situation in Indore. We have no scarcity of beds, oxygen support or ventilators. There is no scarcity of PPE kits and masks, Madhya Pradesh is in very good hands. Our Chief Minister regularly monitors the situation," he added. So far, Madhya Pradesh has reported 13,186 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)