Qatar to further ease coronavirus curbs as infections pass peak

Qatar aims to further ease coronavirus curbs from July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks, as infections have passed their peak and the rate was subsiding, authorities said. The nation of about 2.8 million people has the second highest tally of infections among the six Gulf Arab states, after its much larger neighbour, Saudi Arabia.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:41 IST
Qatar aims to further ease coronavirus curbs from July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks, as infections have passed their peak and the rate was subsiding, authorities said.

The nation of about 2.8 million people has the second highest tally of infections among the six Gulf Arab states, after its much larger neighbour, Saudi Arabia. It announced 750 new cases on Sunday, taking the total to 94,413, with 110 deaths. In a statement late on Sunday, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management said restaurants will reopen at limited capacity from July 1, as would public beaches and parks.

Public and private gatherings of a maximum of five people will be allowed, while employees in the public and private sector can work from the office at 50% capacity, it added. As in other Gulf states, Qatar saw COVID-19 spread among low-income migrant workers living in crowded quarters, but the government did not impose curfew. This month, it allowed "essential flights" out of Doha, a partial reopening of malls and of some mosques.

Qatar has also announced that from Aug. 1, it will permit flights from low-risk countries to resume, malls to operate at full capacity and other markets at limited capacity. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.)

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further.

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future.

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

