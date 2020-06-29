Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda: MOH gives clarification on allegations by COVID-19 patient in Masaka hospital

Devdiscourse News Desk | Masaka | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:20 IST
Uganda: MOH gives clarification on allegations by COVID-19 patient in Masaka hospital
File photo

Mary Aliona, a COVID-19 patient who is currently admitted at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital in Uganda has decried the dire situation at the hospital and asked President Yoweri Museveni to intervene, according to a news report by Nile Post.

Aliona who was admitted at the hospital last week alleged in a video that has since gone viral on social media that while she was diagnosed as an asymptomatic patient of COVID-19, the situation at the facility is life-threatening.

She said, "We rarely see doctors. Doctors get here once a day to drop a medication that has no name. As for me, the doctor didn't even explain what kind of medication this is."

"Where is all the food that the Ministry of Health gets in donations? We eat very little food and a glass of water," she added.

She has addressed the issue of hygiene. "We are human beings, not animals. Some animals sleep in better conditions than us at the moment, "Ariona said.

While filming the toilets at the facility, she added, "We are in pain. Look at the toilets that Ugandans are using. They have no running water. Just drops."

Ministry of Health has confirmed that Ariona was indeed admitted at the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Mutukula border point while trying to cross to Tanzania.

The Ministry has shared a tweet in their official Twitter handle and has given the clarification on the video recorded by a COVID-19 patient.

The Ministry has said that the patient had exaggerated the situation because the ward in question was a temporary improvisation as the hospital is widening its bed capacity and all patients will be transferred to a better facility once the renovations are done.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

India to use Israeli solution to safeguard public places in its fight against COVID-19: Report

India is to use an innovative antiseptic disinfectant, which was originally developed for the Israeli Defence Forces to deal with biological warfare, to protect its public places in its fight against the highly contagious coronavirus, a med...

Rajshri Entertainment's Bollywood Now is the 3rd Most Viewed Page on Facebook

Grosses Over 350 Million Views Along With Telly Masala MUMBAI, June 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Rajshri Entertainments flagship film TV industry news and gossip channels Bollywood Now Telly Masala amassed over 350 million views and have creat...

Video conference facility available to all prisoners to get in touch with legal aid lawyers: Prison authority to HC

The prisons authority here told the Delhi High Court on Monday that a video conferencing facility has been started from June 22 for all the prisoners to get in touch with the legal aid lawyers. All legal consultations had been suspended sin...

Myanmar military warning of action causes thousands to flee

Thousands of people in an area of western Myanmar where there have been clashes between the government and ethnic rebels have been fleeing from their villages over the past week after an evacuation order from officials. The Rakhine state go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020