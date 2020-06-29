Abu Dhabi permits people with negative COVID-19 test to enter the emirate

Abu Dhabi permits people with negative COVID-19 test to enter the emirateReuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:17 IST
Abu Dhabi will allow people to enter the emirate if they have tested negative for COVID-19 infection within the previous 48 hours, the local government media office said on Monday.
Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, has had a ban on people entering since June 2. It eased some restrictions a week ago to allow movement between its cities for all residents.
