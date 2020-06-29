Karnataka CM directs pvt hospitals in Bengaluru to arrange

Private hospitals and nursing homes in the city have been directed to set apart an additional 2,500 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. He also said there was no need for any panic in view of spurt in cases here and the government has made arrangements for good treatment and food in hospitals.

"Today we had a discussion with the owners of private hospitals. We have arrived at a conclusion that they need to arrange 2,500 beds by tomorrow," Yediyurappa told reporters. after chairing a meeting with the hospital authorities.

The direction has been given in view of shortage of beds in hospitals, he said. On whether the private hospitals would agree to the cap on rates for treatment COVID-19 patients, Yediyurappa said, "They have to and they will agree." Sharing coronavirus data of the four metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, Chief Minister said Bengaluru was better placed due to the efforts of the state government.

"If you compare Bengaluru with Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata, we have toiled beyond our strength to successfully contain the coronavirus," he said. The government has launched a door-to-door survey, made arrangements for shifting even suspected COVID patients to the hospital and provide good treatment and food, he said, asking the people not to panic.

Karnataka saw the biggest ever spike in cases on Sunday with 1,267 people testing positive of which Bengaluru's share was 783. The city has witnessed 3,314 positive cases and 533 discharges with total active cases of 2,692 and 88 fatalities so far.