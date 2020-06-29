Combating COVID-19: Haryana to start plasma therapy after ICMR's approval

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday announced that the state will start plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients after getting approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "Haryana to start plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients in all its medical colleges after approval from ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)," Vij tweeted.

According to an expert, bodies of people who recover from coronavirus produce an anti-body/plasma in the blood to help the person fight against coronavirus. If a little bit of this anti-body/plasma is given to a critical patient then the plasma helps in the latter person's recovery. According to the Union Health Ministry, Haryana has reported 13,829 COVID-19 cases including, 4,689 active cases, 8,917 recovered and 223 deaths as of Monday. (ANI)