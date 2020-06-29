Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: NBTC issues fresh guidelines for blood transfusion services

To maintain safety, the NBTC in its guidelines urged blood banks and camp organisers to exclude donors who are in the risk category. Very mild, mild, pre-symptomatic, moderate and severe COVID-19 cases must be deferred for 28 days from donating blood after discharge from a treating facility or 28 days after the end of home isolation, stated the guidelines issued by the NBTC, which comes under the ambit of the Union health ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:13 IST
COVID-19: NBTC issues fresh guidelines for blood transfusion services

Blood can be collected from a person, who tested positive and recovered from COVID-19, only after 28 days of discharge from a treating facility or 28 days after home isolation ends, the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) said in a fresh set of guidelines. The second interim national guidance for blood transfusion amid the COVID-19 pandemic stressed on safe functioning of services. The NBTC had issued the first interim recommendations in March. To maintain safety, the NBTC in its guidelines urged blood banks and camp organisers to exclude donors who are in the risk category.

Very mild, mild, pre-symptomatic, moderate and severe COVID-19 cases must be deferred for 28 days from donating blood after discharge from a treating facility or 28 days after the end of home isolation, stated the guidelines issued by the NBTC, which comes under the ambit of the Union health ministry. The definition of end of discontinuation of home isolation should be as per the home isolation guidelines issued by the ministry from time to time, they said. Individuals with history of contact with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, including those under quarantine, should be deferred from donating blood for 28 days from the last time they came in close contact with a COVID-risk person, the guidelines stated.

Individuals should be deferred from donating blood for 28 days after the date of departure from a country with COVID-19 transmission in the community and areas as notified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time, they said. For collection of convalescent plasma, the guidelines stated that systems should be in place to enable re-entry of cured COVID-19 patients as donors for convalescent plasma for treatment of those affected by the novel coronavirus.

"The treatment of COVID-19 patients using the convalescent plasma is under clinical trial and currently no evidence of the efficacy of the convalescent plasma as a treatment modality for SARS-COV-2 is established," the NBTC said in a document. For collection of convalescent plasma under clinical trial from cured COVID-19 patients, the donor selection criteria specifically for this purpose should be as per the protocol approved by Drug Controller General of India and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). The use of convalescent plasma for routine treatment of COVID-19 patients is not recommended at present, it said. The necessary guidelines for collection of convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients for the treatment of such cases will be issued as and when the efficacy of this form of treatment is established and approved by competent bodies, the document said.

Social distancing being advocated for preventing an individual from contracting COVID-19 is also being interpreted to not congregate for blood donation opportunities, the NBTC document noted. If people do not turn up to donate at blood centres or camp locations, there is a likelihood of shortfall in blood supplies, which may be detrimental to those who are in urgent need of blood and blood components, like thalassemics, persons with severe anaemia, instances of severe blood loss, road traffic accidents, ante-partum and post-partum haemorrhage, patients needing urgent surgeries, the document said.

As per the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it is advised that mass gatherings may be avoided or possibly be postponed until the disease spread is contained, the guidelines stated. It is, however, also mentioned that for such gatherings, states may take necessary action to guide blood camp organisers on precautions to be taken as per the existing guidelines.

"Therefore, keeping in view the essentiality of maintaining safe blood supplies, it is recommended that in-house blood donation as well as outdoor blood donation activities may be continued, while ensuring compliance with extant social distancing norms, mass gathering rules, infection control guidelines and biomedical waste disposal rules," the guidelines said. This is to be ensured not only by the staff of blood centres, but also by camp organisers, potential blood donors and all other stakeholders, they said. Social distancing measures which are advised from time to time by authorities should be followed at blood donation sites. These measures include physical distance, restriction on social norms of hand shaking and hugging, reduce overcrowding, managing blood donation couches such that one metre distance is maintained between two couches of blood donation, calling donors in a staggered manner, the guidelines stated.

Blood centre and camp organisers should educate staff and donors on these measures and provide facilities like running water, soap, hand sanitisers, personal protective equipment, colour coded dustbins. Hand hygiene and coughing etiquette must be maintained, they said. Safe disposal of used gloves, masks, caps and other soiled material should be ensured.Protocols for proper cleanliness of the equipment used during the blood donation should be maintained, the guidelines said. Following procedures for cleaning and disinfecting and increasing frequency of these activities was also recommended. "In some circumstances, an outbreak may be geographically restricted to a small identified area like a village, block etc., and such areas may be declared as containment zones by the administrative authorities. In such cases blood collection from voluntary blood donors of these areas may be temporarily ceased," the guidelines stated. PTI ASK ANB ANB

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Homeless Big Issue vendors to resume magazine's sales as UK lockdown eases

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Homeless vendors of Britains Big Issue are being equipped with face masks, rubber gloves and contactless payment terminals as the magazine prepares to return to the streets foll...

Cyber attack on NHAI email server, no data loss

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Monday said a cyber attack took place on its email server on Sunday night but prompt action resulted in no data loss. As a precaution, the Authority had shut down the server.A ransom ware att...

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' to be released on OTT

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday announced that his upcoming film The Big Bull will be released on the OTT platform. The Guru star put out the movies first look poster on Instagram and announced that the movie will be released on Disney Pl...

Boeing 737 MAX set to begin first day of certification test flights -officials

A Boeing Co 737 MAX is set to take off on Monday around 1 p.m. EDT 10 a.m. PDT from a Seattle airport on the first day of certification flight testing with U.S. Federal Aviation Administration test pilots, a crucial moment in its worst-ever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020