New York's Cuomo says Trump should mandate masks in public to fight virus

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that President Donald Trump should issue an executive order mandating that people wear masks in public and he should lead by example and cover his face.

"The other states are just starting to do it now, states that were recalcitrant, governors who said 'we don't need to do this, masks don't work," Cuomo said at a media briefing. "Now they're doing a 180...let the president have the same sense and do that as an executive order." Cuomo once again criticized the federal government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the White House has been "in denial" from the start of the public health crisis, and that it was not doing enough to tackle a surge of in COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states that has emerged over the past few weeks.

The New York governor, who became one of the leading national voices during the pandemic, said that Trump's focus on reopening the economy was misguided and that it had backfired. "Yes, we have to get the economy going but reopening fast was not good for the economy," Cuomo said. "What has been happening is, when that virus spikes, the market goes down, not up."