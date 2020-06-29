Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU donates KES 270 million to WHO to support Kenya’s response to COVID-19

“The grant comes at a critical time when we are dealing with community transmission and need urgent response measures to stop the further spread,” Dr Rudi Eggers, WHO Representative said. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:39 IST
EU donates KES 270 million to WHO to support Kenya’s response to COVID-19
This grant to Kenya is part of 30 Million Euros that the EU has provided to the World Health Organization in response to its Global Appeal to combat  COVID-19 across the world. Image Credit: ANI

The EU through its Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department (ECHO) has donated KES 270 million (2,573,105 Million Euros) to WHO Kenya. This grant will be used by the WHO to support the Government of Kenya's efforts to control the spread of the pandemic. Specifically, WHO Kenya will boost the response effort by training frontline health workers at national and county levels and strengthen the current work being done by the COVID-19 rapid response and clinical teams across all counties.

It will also be used to support risk communication and community engagement activities in areas that have been identified as hot spots across the counties. The strategies being used include the airing of messages in local languages on 21 radio stations and other information platforms, engaging community leaders and the public in order to change individual behaviour, and building the capacity of health workers as they support the community response to the pandemic. Additional technical personnel will also be deployed to the counties to support these activities.

"The grant comes at a critical time when we are dealing with community transmission and need urgent response measures to stop the further spread," Dr Rudi Eggers, WHO Representative said. Thanking the EU Ambassador to Kenya, Mr Simon Mordue, he said the ECHO funding would go a long way to support WHO interventions in the county and the implementation of guidelines at national and county levels. "It is critical that health workers in all health facilities across the country are knowledgeable about the various aspects of the Coronavirus so that they are able to protect themselves, their families and their patients as well," Dr Eggers said.

EU Ambassador Simon Mordue underlined the added value of the EU's collaboration with the WHO in support of countries and communities at this challenging time: "The EU is partnering with the WHO at this critical moment as it is the international organization best placed to provide advice and concrete support to the specific COVID-19 related circumstances facing Kenya, based on its in-depth expertise. In this way, the EU is helping to find the solutions that will stop this pandemic from spreading."

This grant to Kenya is part of 30 Million Euros that the EU has provided to the World Health Organization in response to its Global Appeal to combat COVID-19 across the world. The European Union and the World Health Organization are working in close collaboration to provide resources to countries that need support in managing the COVID19 pandemic.

The programme is part of an overall Team Europe response that has seen the EU and its Member States working closely to support Kenya during this crisis. The European Union is contributing over Ksh 35 billion to Kenya's response to COVID-19 whilst EU Member States have already provided more than Ksh 3.3 billion (EUR 30 million). This collective support by Team Europe is a statement of Europe's friendship and partnership with Kenya in these difficult global times.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's COVID tally crosses 85,000 with 2,084 fresh cases; death toll now 2,680

Delhi recorded 2,084 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 85,000, while the death toll from the disease rose to 2,680, the authorities said. The number of containment zones in the city also jumpe...

'No excuse' for countries that fail in contact tracing, WHO's Tedros says

Tracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and countries that are failing to do so have no excuse, the World Health Organization chief said on Monday. Although many c...

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 31

Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced the extension of lockdown in the state till July 31 as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The government also extended complete lockdown in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits ...

Seven die as 'separatist' gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange

A group armed with guns and grenades attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the city of Karachi on Monday in a bid to take hostages, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed all four attackers, security officials sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020