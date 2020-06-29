Left Menu
Development News Edition

First foreign flight to Greek island carries German COVID-19 'heroes'

German workers who helped combat the novel coronavirus arrived on the island of Kos on Monday in the first foreign flight to reach a Greek regional airport since the health crisis erupted. About 180 people - among them medical staff, police officers and supermarket workers - flew from Hanover and will stay for five days on the eastern Aegean island, the birthplace of ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, the father of Medicine.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 30-06-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:53 IST
First foreign flight to Greek island carries German COVID-19 'heroes'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

German workers who helped combat the novel coronavirus arrived on the island of Kos on Monday in the first foreign flight to reach a Greek regional airport since the health crisis erupted.

About 180 people - among them medical staff, police officers and supermarket workers - flew from Hanover and will stay for five days on the eastern Aegean island, the birthplace of ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, the father of Medicine. The trip, organised by TUI, was offered free of charge to workers in Germany to thank them for their contribution during the pandemic. Travellers were selected by German newspaper Bild following a public nomination process.

The passengers, who wore masks as they came down the plane's staircase, said they were happy to travel to Greece. Dozens later underwent precautionary tests for COVID-19. "The virus is still there... We have to be careful and we have to follow the rules and we'll manage it together," said Stephen, one of the passengers, who works as an officer at the German Chancellery.

Regional airports will start operating officially on July 1. Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis said he hoped the visitors would enjoy a holiday "well deserved for their achievements".

"The island of Kos, the island of the father of Medicine, received the first airplane form Germany with the 180 corona heroes," he told Reuters. Greece, which emerged from a decade-long debt crisis in 2018, relies heavily on tourism for an economic recovery. The sector accounts for about a fifth of its economic output and Germany is one of its main tourism markets.

So far, Greece has managed to contain the spread of the virus to just 3,376 cases, faring better than other European Union countries, mainly due to an early lockdown. TUI said that in the first week of July it plans 56 flights to Greek destinations, including to Crete and Rhodes.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection as COVID-19 cancels shows

Canadas Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the famed circus operator to cancel shows and lay off its artistes.The Montreal-based entertainment company, which runs s...

Some U.S. Sun Belt states backtrack after flouting pandemic guidelines

No distancing or masks recipe for disaster -top U.S. scientist New Yorks Cuomo says Trump push to reopen economy backfired Republican politicians change tune on face coveringsThe recent spike in U.S. coronavirus infections has been fueled...

NYC mayor seeks USD 1 billion police cut amid City Hall protest

The police budget in New York City would be slashed by USD 1 billion under a proposal announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio. With a defund the police sit-in protest continuing outside City Hall, de Blasio said the New York Police Departm...

Popular 'jatra' actor Tridib Ghosh dies at 68

A popular actor of Bengali folk theatre jatra, Tridib Ghosh, died of cardiac arrest at his residence here on Monday, his family said. He was 68. Ghosh is survived by his four brothers and three sisters. Having started his career in 19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020