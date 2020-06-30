Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Wear a mask!' Republicans break with Trump as COVID-19 surges

The top Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said every American has a responsibility to follow the recommendations of health officials to wear masks and socially distance themselves to help slow the spread of infection. "They should wear a mask," McCarthy told CNBC on Monday after his home state of California began to roll back efforts to reopen the economy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 00:10 IST
'Wear a mask!' Republicans break with Trump as COVID-19 surges
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

In a rare split with mask-averse President Donald Trump, fellow Republican leaders are making a public push for face coverings as COVID-19 cases surge in some Republican-leaning states. The top Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said every American has a responsibility to follow the recommendations of health officials to wear masks and socially distance themselves to help slow the spread of infection.

"They should wear a mask," McCarthy told CNBC on Monday after his home state of California began to roll back efforts to reopen the economy. "If you cannot social distance, you need to be wearing a mask and you need to be respectful to one another." Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, where cases are spiking, posted a similar message on Twitter.

"I am encouraging everyone to WEAR YOUR MASKS!" he said. Trump has given at least two reasons for eschewing a mask in public, while his Democratic opponent in November's election, Joe Biden, generally wears one. In April, he said he could not picture himself in a mask while greeting "presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens." He also said he did not want to give journalists the pleasure of seeing him wear one.

JACKSONVILLE JOINS IN The city of Jacksonville, Florida, where Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination in August, adopted a mandatory mask requirement for public and indoor locations on Monday. The city's mayor, Lenny Curry, is a Republican.

Asked if the surge in cases and the Jacksonville action had changed Trump's thinking on masks, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump believed it was a personal choice. "But he did say to me he has no problem with masks and to do whatever your local jurisdiction requests of you," she said. Throughout the country, resistance to public health measures has taken on a partisan tone. A Reuters/Ipsos survey in May found one-third of Republicans were "very concerned" about the virus, compared to nearly half of Democrats.

New York's Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, called on Trump to mandate wearing masks and lead by example. He pointed to states that reversed course and started requiring masks after seeing a surge. "Let the president have the same sense and do that as an executive order," Cuomo told reporters. Some Republicans in Congress have held off on wearing masks. Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas told CNN he would not wear one because "I don't have the coronavirus." Other Republicans have shied away from insisting Americans cover their faces in public, saying it was a matter of personal choice.

That began to change as coronavirus cases nationwide soared to record levels day after day, prompting Republican-led states like Texas and Florida to reimpose restrictions, such as closing recently reopened bars. Vice President Mike Pence encouraged Americans to wear masks during a visit to Texas on Sunday.

In one of the more compelling images, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming on Friday tweeted a photo of her father, Republican former Vice President Dick Cheney, wearing a surgical mask with the hashtag #realmenwearmasks.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection as COVID-19 cancels shows

Canadas Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the famed circus operator to cancel shows and lay off its artistes.The Montreal-based entertainment company, which runs s...

Some U.S. Sun Belt states backtrack after flouting pandemic guidelines

No distancing or masks recipe for disaster -top U.S. scientist New Yorks Cuomo says Trump push to reopen economy backfired Republican politicians change tune on face coveringsThe recent spike in U.S. coronavirus infections has been fueled...

NYC mayor seeks USD 1 billion police cut amid City Hall protest

The police budget in New York City would be slashed by USD 1 billion under a proposal announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio. With a defund the police sit-in protest continuing outside City Hall, de Blasio said the New York Police Departm...

Popular 'jatra' actor Tridib Ghosh dies at 68

A popular actor of Bengali folk theatre jatra, Tridib Ghosh, died of cardiac arrest at his residence here on Monday, his family said. He was 68. Ghosh is survived by his four brothers and three sisters. Having started his career in 19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020