Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. teens envision fall school reopening during COVID-19 pandemic

When U.S. schools begin the next academic year with the country still fighting the coronavirus pandemic, students should spend half their time in classrooms and half doing online activities that pinpoint their individual learning style such as videos or reading.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 02:04 IST
U.S. teens envision fall school reopening during COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

When U.S. schools begin the next academic year with the country still fighting the coronavirus pandemic, students should spend half their time in classrooms and half doing online activities that pinpoint their individual learning style such as videos or reading. That advice comes from Nimish Mathur, 17, and his team from DuPont Manual High School in Louisville, Kentucky.

The "I'm So Confused Gang" team submitted its idea for re-opening school in the age of COVID-19 to a competition sponsored by Discover Your Genius (DYG), a nonprofit company that challenges young people to solve real-world business problems. First place and $1,500 in prize money went to Team Finn from Northwood High School in Irvine, California, DYG announced on Monday. Team Finn members included Miya Liu, Matthew Kim, Helena Zhou, all 16, and Henry Chen, 17. The rest of the winners from the competition, which involved team members age 13 to 24 from 23 states vying for a piece of the $5,000 prize, will be announced on Tuesday.

Mathur's team would use any winnings to buy a URL to activate their website, Virtual Aristotle. It was named after the Greek philosopher and a teacher of Alexander the Great, who became ruler of the ancient kingdom of Macedonia. "We were looking at how Aristotle personally tutored Alexander the Great. That inspired us," Mathur told Reuters.

"We were like, 'Wow. How can we put that in a website so that everyone can have their own personal tutoring experience?'" said Mathur. The coronavirus pandemic that locked down U.S. businesses and schools starting in March gave a challenging assignment to the nation's roughly 57 million K-12 students and 20 million college students, and the educators tasked with teaching them. They had to find ways to learn everything generally taught in a classroom but remotely, typically using digital links to teachers and instructional material.

As the 2019-20 school year drew to a close, critics pronounced remote learning a failure for younger pupils. Students lost as much as one-third of their expected progress in reading and as much as half in math, according to a working paper from the non-profit NWEA, Brown University and the University of Virginia. The declines were particularly steep for less affluent communities or far-flung communities with less access to home digital technology, researchers said. Looking ahead, some districts like Denver public schools expect to offer both remote and in-person classes in the fall, in part to accommodate parents who do not feel comfortable sending their children into classrooms during a pandemic.

About four in 10 parents and teachers oppose returning to school until a vaccine is available, according to a USA Today/Ipsos poll released in May. With the start of the 2020-21 school year just two months away, many school leaders and education boards are scrambling to make opening plans amid countless unknowns about how the virus spreads.

Some experts said the best ideas may come from students themselves, like those in the DYG competition. They noted that schoolchildren have risen to safety challenges before, particularly in response to mass shootings. "Student input is critical," said Sandra Chafouleas, a psychology professor at University of Connecticut's Neag School of Education. "We can't just assume that we know best because we are the adults."

The Louisville team's Virtual Aristotle website is designed to be used by grades K-12. Half of each class would learn remotely for half the week before switching schedules with the rest of the class, keeping classrooms sparsely filled so students can self-distance to thwart virus spread. It would also help students prepare for another round of 100% remote learning if a second wave of the virus hits, Mathur added.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UK imposes lockdown on city of Leicester to curb COVID-19 outbreak

The British government on Monday imposed a lockdown on the city of Leicester, which has a much higher COVID-19 infection rate than anywhere else in the country, in its first major attempt to curb an outbreak with local rather than national ...

U.S. ends defense exports to Hong Kong, looking to more restrictions

The United States is ending defense exports to Hong Kong and is considering further restrictions on trade with the territory, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.China recently moved to impose new security legislation that ha...

Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum in crackdown, Twitch suspends Trump's channel

Social media site Reddit on Monday shut down rTheDonald, a forum used by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, and Amazon.com Incs live-streaming platform Twitch temporarily banned Trumps official channel for violating Twitchs policy o...

Baseball-Zimmerman, Ross sit out Nationals season over COVID-19 concerns

Infielder Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross will not help the Washington Nationals defend their World Series title after both players opted to sit out the Major League Baseball season over health concerns related to COVID-19, the team sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020