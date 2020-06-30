Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marsha P. Johnson: Google doodle on pioneer of LGBTQ+ rights movement

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 30-06-2020 04:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 04:32 IST
Marsha P. Johnson: Google doodle on pioneer of LGBTQ+ rights movement
Marsha P. Johnson was born Malcolm Michaels Jr. on August 24th, 1945, in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Image Credit: Google doodle

Google today dedicates doodle to Marsha P. Johnson, who is widely credited as one of the pioneers of the LGBTQ+ rights movement in the United States. Read further to know more on his charismatic figure below.

Marsha P. Johnson was an American gay liberation activist and self-identified drag queen. On this day in 2019, he was posthumously honoured as a grand marshal of the New York City Pride March.

Marsha P. Johnson was born Malcolm Michaels Jr. on August 24th, 1945, in Elizabeth, New Jersey. After graduating high school in 1963, she moved to New York City's Greenwich Village, a burgeoning cultural hub for LGBTQ+ people. Here, she legally changed her name to Marsha P. Johnson. Her middle initial—"P."—allegedly stood for her response to those who questioned her gender: "Pay It No Mind."

A beloved and charismatic fixture in the LGBTQ+ community, Marsha P. Johnson is credited as one of the key leaders of the 1969 Stonewall uprising – widely regarded as a critical turning point for the international LGBTQ+ rights movement. The following year, she founded the Street Transvestite (now Transgender) Action Revolutionaries (STAR) with fellow transgender activist Sylvia Rivera. STAR was the first organization in the U.S. to be led by a trans woman of colour and was the first to open North America's first shelter for LGBTQ+ youth.

In 2019, New York City announced plans to erect statues of Marsha P. Johnson and Rivera in Greenwich Village, which will be one of the world's first monuments in honour of transgender people. According to Bob Kohler, he would walk naked up Christopher Street and be taken away for two or three months to be treated with chlorpromazine, an antipsychotic medication. Upon returning, the medication would wear off over the course of one month and Johnson would then return to normal.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Maduro orders EU envoy to leave following fresh sanctions

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday ordered the European Union envoy to leave the country, hours after the EU announced sanctions against several officials loyal to the socialist leader.The EU subjected 11 officials to financial s...

Los Angeles records 'alarming' surge in COVID-19 cases to more than 100,000

Los Angeles County recorded an alarming one-day record spike of 2,903 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, public health officials said, warning that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed, while several U.S. states hit the brakes on reopening.L...

Google removes misleading ads in voting-related searches

Alphabet Incs Google said on Monday that it had removed search ads that charged users searching for voting information large fees for voter registration or harvested their personal data.A Google spokeswoman told Reuters that the companys mi...

U.N. to call for more aid for Syrians at virtual donor meeting

Governments are set to pledge billions of dollars in aid for Syrians at a virtual conference on Tuesday to help refugees enduring Syrias ninth year of armed conflict, as COVID-19 and high food prices worsen the plight of millions.This year,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020