Quick recovery of German economy "off the table" - DIHK

"The V is off the table," DIHK said, adding that its survey of 8,500 companies confirms its forecast for a 10% slump in Germany's economy this year. The association added that four out of five companies expect their sales to decline this year.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:30 IST
Quick recovery of German economy "off the table" - DIHK
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

DIHK said bridging aid and stimulus measures were important but cautioned: "Nothing is more important for companies than the chance to be able to generate sales again." ($1 = 0.8921 euros)

