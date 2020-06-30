NICED official tests positive for COVID-19
A top official at the city-basedNational Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) hastested positive for COVID-19, a health department source saidon Tuesday The official, who had complained of uneasiness onFriday, was asked to undergo home isolation, he said "The NICED official was running a temperature andcomplained of cough and cold.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:35 IST
A top official at the city-basedNational Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) hastested positive for COVID-19, a health department source saidon Tuesday
The official, who had complained of uneasiness onFriday, was asked to undergo home isolation, he said
"The NICED official was running a temperature andcomplained of cough and cold. He was advised to undergo homeisolation. His test results showed that he has contracted thedisease," the source said.
- READ MORE ON:
- basedNational Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases
- COVID