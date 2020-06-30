Left Menu
Patanjali said no 'Corona Kit' packaged by them: Uttarakhand Ayurved Dept

In a reply to the Uttarakhand Ayurved Department's notice, Patanjali stated that no Corona Kit has been packed by them, said Licence Officer, State Ayurved Department on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:11 IST
YS Rawat, Licence Officer, Uttarakhand Ayurved Department speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

In a reply to the Uttarakhand Ayurved Department's notice, Patanjali stated that no Corona Kit has been packed by them, said Licence Officer, State Ayurved Department on Tuesday. "In reply to our notice, Patanjali said no 'Corona Kit' has been packaged by them. Patanjali has printed a representative picture of Coronavirus on 'Coronil' packaging. Samples of 'Coronil and two other drugs have been taken for testing," said YS Rawat, Licence Officer, Uttarakhand Ayurved Department.

A notice has been issued to yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved asking how it got permission to make the Ayurvedic formulation for treating COVID-19, YS Rawat had said. Rawat had said that the Ayurved Department has issued a license to Patanjali for immunity booster, cough and fever only.

"As per Patanjali's application on June 10, we issued them license on June 12. They did not mention coronavirus, we only approved a license for immunity booster, cough and fever. We have issued them a notice asking how they got permission to make the medicines claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19," Rawat had said. "The Permission is required to be taken and under the third DMRI 1954, it is not legal to make such a claim," he had added. (ANI)

