Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punching through the pandemic: Kenyan boxing club gives kids a break

"I want to be a champion, instead of staying in the slums," Wanjera told Reuters. Wanjera is one of a group of children who train at the Mathare North Boxing Club in Nairobi, where head coach Bernard Muiruri hopes the programme will help keep kids out of trouble.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:31 IST
Punching through the pandemic: Kenyan boxing club gives kids a break

Vanessa Wanjera packs a punch. The 14-year-old Kenyan took up boxing two years ago but she already has big dreams. "I want to be a champion, instead of staying in the slums," Wanjera told Reuters.

Wanjera is one of a group of children who train at the Mathare North Boxing Club in Nairobi, where head coach Bernard Muiruri hopes the programme will help keep kids out of trouble. While government restrictions are in place on public gatherings and people's movement, the gym has measures in place to conform to social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

It limits the number of visitors allowed on the premises at any one time, is cleaned three times a day and gives out hand sanitiser to people who do not bring it. "We have adhered to all COVID-19 regulations set by the government," Muiruri said. "The training keeps the children busy, ensuring they don't engage in evils found in the slums. Also staying fit is a way of fighting the virus."

Since the club opened its doors in 1985, it has trained several professional boxers and Kenyan champions, including John Kimani, the assistant coach. "Here at Mathare North Boxing Club we don't charge. What we do is give back to the community," Kimani said.

Andrew Odhiambo, 18, epitomises that spirit. A boxer since he was 8 years old, he wants to share what he has learned with other young people in his community. "I want to help my peers," said Odhiambo. "I train because I want to be somebody. I want to make Mathare proud of me."

More children in the neighbourhood are training at the gym than usual and it has become a crucial outlet for local kids forced to stay at home because schools remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. And boxing is not the only lesson they learn.

"We tell them there is life outside boxing," said Kimani. "They don't just come here for boxing, we give them lessons in life." (Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

'Gracious and all heart as always!': Sushmita Sen thanks Preity Zinta for appreciating 'Arya'

As her close friend Preity Zinta heaped praises on her powerful comeback with web-series Arya, actor Sushmita Sen thanked her fellow actor for the appreciation and for being one of her staunch supporters. Taking to Twitter, Sen penned down ...

COVID-19: Delhi govt extends water bill waiver scheme till Sept 30

The Delhi government on Tuesday extended till September 30 its scheme offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Under the scheme, launched in August last year, all c...

OPEC oil output sinks as Saudi deepens cuts and others cut more, survey shows

OPEC oil output hit the lowest in two decades in June as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab members made larger cuts, a Reuters survey found, pushing group compliance in a supply reduction pact above 100 despite incomplete adherence by Iraq a...

FinMin requested to impose Border Adjustment Tax, says Pradhan

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the Finance Ministry has been requested to implement the proposed Border Adjustment Tax BAT to provide local manufacturers a level-playing field. The proposed BAT would be imposed on i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020